RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Brazil can no longer
rely on currency gains to control inflation and the government
should keep the real weaker than 2.2 per dollar to boost
domestic industry, former Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa
said on Thursday.
In his first public speech in Brazil after leaving the job
in June, Barbosa sounded more outspoken about the challenges
facing the government of President Dilma Rousseff, who has been
struggling to spur economic growth while battling inflation.
He said the Brazilian currency has gained excessively in
real terms over the past several years, so much that "we no
longer have the same room for currency appreciation that we had
10 years ago to help control inflation."
"Right now, I believe it's not recommended to let the real
gain much beyond 2.2 per dollar. Compared to what you see in
other countries, it would also be excessive to let it weaken
toward 2.5 per dollar," he told journalists after speaking at an
economic conference.
The real , which traded around 1.55 per dollar
by mid-2011, weakened to as much as 2.45 per dollar late last
month as prospects of less U.S. stimulus and a deterioration in
Brazil's economic fundamentals hit investors' appetite for risk.
Barbosa said Rousseff is trying to boost Brazil's industrial
competitiveness by promoting investment in infrastructure and
education, but acknowledged that such a strategy will only bear
fruit in the medium- to long-term.
In the short-term, he said, the government is left with only
two other options to reduce Brazil's growing labor costs: either
push unemployment up and sacrifice economic growth like Europe
is doing; or weaken the exchange rate to reduce real wages in
foreign currency.
"Brazil has chosen the growth alternative," Barbosa told an
economic conference. "What is the problem with this strategy? It
takes some time for it to work. It may not be fast enough to
adjust labor costs at the speed that the balance of payment
needs."
While recognizing that a weaker exchange rate is needed to
support the economy, Barbosa said the government should keep its
floating exchange rate regime, avoiding a sharp currency
depreciation that would fuel inflation, but also "resisting the
temptation" to strengthen the real too much in order to meet the
country's inflation target.