BRASILIA Oct 28 The Brazilian real was not affected by revelations from an investigation of an alleged currency cartel formed by some of the world's largest banks in the South American country, central bank director Aldo Mendes said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a congressional commission, Mendes, the bank's monetary policy director, said so far he has not seen indications of manipulation of the benchmark Ptax rate. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)