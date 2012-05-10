* Brazil's currency has weakened 13 pct since March

* Finance minister downplays inflation-related risks

* Officials rule out cut in bank reserve requirements

By Patricia Duarte

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 10 The Brazilian government does not anticipate meaningful inflationary pressures stemming from a weaker currency even if the real hits a level of 2 per dollar, a senior source at President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said on Thursday.

"An exchange rate of 2 reais per dollar is not a concern," the source told Reuters, suggesting that policymakers are unlikely to immediately act to stop the real from weakening further.

A number of senior Brazilian officials expressed a similar view about the currency impact on inflation, focusing instead on the trade benefits of a weaker real, which has shed 13 percent against the U.S. dollar since the start of March.

Industry and Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said in Rio de Janeiro the real is trading "at a good level" that is "good for exports, without a doubt."

In Brasilia, Finance Minister Guido Mantega agreed, downplaying concerns among investors that the currency's sharp tumble could fan inflation by driving up the cost of imported goods and raw materials.

The real suffered two sessions of steep losses this week that drove it to near three-year lows on Wednesday. It rebounded slightly on Thursday to close at a bid price of 1.9485 per greenback.

Central Bank president Alexandre Tombini stressed the real's recent sell-off was in line with external markets. He said the bank is monitoring the impact of the currency on prices, but forecast inflation will slow down in the next three months.

"The dollar strengthened in international markets in the past week. It gained against all currencies except the Japanese yen," he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "The central bank will certainly keep watching the impact of all factors on inflation, including the currency," he said.

The remarks by Brazilian policymakers reflect the government's commitment to a weaker currency even as Brazil has a floating exchange rate in theory. President Rousseff's administration has actively intervened in markets over the past year to prevent the real from strengthening in the face of huge capital inflows entering Latin America's largest economy.

Nelson Barbosa, the finance ministry's No. 2 official, said the weaker real had "some impact on prices, but it's not anything that puts our inflation target or economic stability at jeopardy."

LOWER BORROWING COSTS

Rousseff's pressure on commercial lenders to slash borrowing costs and help revive Brazil's ailing economy has also triggered some concerns about inflation. The newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday that the central bank might be considering lower reserve requirements on some kinds of deposits that banks funnel into certain lines of credit.

However, Tombini said the government "is not currently considering" changes to reserve requirements or the so-called IOF tax on financial transactions to spur new lending.

Reserve requirements are the portion of deposits that commercial banks have to set aside at the central bank's coffers as a way to control the origination of new loans. In Brazil, the central bank has traditionally used reserve requirements to encourage banks to funnel more funds into mortgage loans.

A senior government source said the administration is waiting for banks to slash the cost of credit further before making any concessions like lowering reserve requirements and taxes.