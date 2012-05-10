* Brazil's currency has weakened 13 pct since March
By Patricia Duarte
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 10 The Brazilian
government does not anticipate meaningful inflationary pressures
stemming from a weaker currency even if the real hits a level of
2 per dollar, a senior source at President Dilma Rousseff's
economic team said on Thursday.
"An exchange rate of 2 reais per dollar is not a concern,"
the source told Reuters, suggesting that policymakers are
unlikely to immediately act to stop the real from weakening
further.
A number of senior Brazilian officials expressed a similar
view about the currency impact on inflation, focusing instead on
the trade benefits of a weaker real, which has shed 13
percent against the U.S. dollar since the start of March.
Industry and Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said in Rio de
Janeiro the real is trading "at a good level" that is "good for
exports, without a doubt."
In Brasilia, Finance Minister Guido Mantega agreed,
downplaying concerns among investors that the currency's sharp
tumble could fan inflation by driving up the cost of imported
goods and raw materials.
The real suffered two sessions of steep losses this week
that drove it to near three-year lows on Wednesday. It rebounded
slightly on Thursday to close at a bid price of 1.9485 per
greenback.
Central Bank president Alexandre Tombini stressed the real's
recent sell-off was in line with external markets. He said the
bank is monitoring the impact of the currency on prices, but
forecast inflation will slow down in the next three months.
"The dollar strengthened in international markets in the
past week. It gained against all currencies except the Japanese
yen," he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "The central bank
will certainly keep watching the impact of all factors on
inflation, including the currency," he said.
The remarks by Brazilian policymakers reflect the
government's commitment to a weaker currency even as Brazil has
a floating exchange rate in theory. President Rousseff's
administration has actively intervened in markets over the past
year to prevent the real from strengthening in the face of huge
capital inflows entering Latin America's largest economy.
Nelson Barbosa, the finance ministry's No. 2 official, said
the weaker real had "some impact on prices, but it's not
anything that puts our inflation target or economic stability at
jeopardy."
LOWER BORROWING COSTS
Rousseff's pressure on commercial lenders to slash borrowing
costs and help revive Brazil's ailing economy has also triggered
some concerns about inflation. The newspaper Valor Econômico
reported on Thursday that the central bank might be considering
lower reserve requirements on some kinds of deposits that banks
funnel into certain lines of credit.
However, Tombini said the government "is not currently
considering" changes to reserve requirements or the so-called
IOF tax on financial transactions to spur new lending.
Reserve requirements are the portion of deposits that
commercial banks have to set aside at the central bank's coffers
as a way to control the origination of new loans. In Brazil, the
central bank has traditionally used reserve requirements to
encourage banks to funnel more funds into mortgage loans.
A senior government source said the administration is
waiting for banks to slash the cost of credit further before
making any concessions like lowering reserve requirements and
taxes.