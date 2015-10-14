SAO PAULO Oct 14 Brazilian companies took on
$32.3 billion worth of contracts to protect themselves against
currency swings in September, when the real currency plunged to
an all-time low, data from clearinghouse and market data
provider Cetip SA Mercados Organizados showed on Wednesday.
Companies bought $21.4 billion worth of so-called currency
term contracts last month, 26 percent more than a year earlier,
while they sold $10.9 billion, Cetip said. The real,
Brazil's currency, shed 9 percent against the U.S. dollar last
month alone.
The data comes as debt refinancing and hedging costs rapidly
rise in Brazil, where political and economic turmoil are forcing
banks to pare back credit. The real has shed 32 percent this
year, making it the world's worst-performing major currency this
year, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Debt exposure to foreign currencies looks manageable for
most Brazilian companies, which are increasingly using
derivatives, including currency term contracts, to help shield
their balance sheets from sudden interest-rate or currency
fluctuations.
São Paulo-based Cetip is Latin America's largest securities
depositary and clearinghouse.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Christian
Plumb)