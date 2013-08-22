MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names non-executive director
March 29 HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazil's central bank on Thursday announced a currency intervention program that will inject at least $60 billion in the foreign exchange market by year-end, a bold move aimed at supporting the country's currency as it slips to near five-year lows.
The bank said in a statement it will offer, on Mondays through Thursdays, $500 million in currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the currency, the real. On Fridays, it will offer $1 billion on the spot market through repurchase agreements.
The program starts on Friday and runs until December, the central bank said, adding it may announce additional auctions if it sees fit.
BRASILIA, March 29 Services activity in Brazil fell in January at the fastest pace on record, government data showed on Wednesday, dampening expectations of an imminent end to the country's deep recession.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.