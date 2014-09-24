RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 24 The Brazilian real
gained modestly on Wednesday as uncertainty about the outcome of
the October presidential elections eclipsed the impact of a
central bank decision to step up its market intervention to
support the currency.
The real gained 0.1 percent in early trade and
hovered around the 2.40 per dollar mark. On Tuesday, the
currency had weakened past that level for the first time in
seven months.
The currency had slid more than 3 percent during five
consecutive sessions of losses through Tuesday, when the central
bank decided to increase the rollover pace of currency swaps
that expire early next month to support the exchange rate.
The real has been weakening as President Dilma Rousseff, who
investors accuse of failing to keep inflation at bay and driving
the economy into a recession, regains voter support in the
latest opinion polls.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)