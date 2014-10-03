RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 3 The Brazilian real weakened to 2.5 per dollar for the first time in nearly six years on Friday as President Dilma Rousseff extended her lead ahead of Sunday's elections, unnerving investors who accuse her policies of driving Latin America's largest economy into a recession.

The real briefly touched 2.5005 per dollar at open but later erased losses to trade around Thursday's closing price of 2.49 per dollar.

Polls by the Datafolha and the Ibope institutes released after markets closed on Thursday showed Rousseff with growing chances of winning re-election in a second-round vote on Oct. 26. Her main challengers are almost tied for second place in a first-round vote on Oct. 5.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)