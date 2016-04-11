SAO PAULO, April 11 After Brazil's currency
strengthened nearly 3 percent against the dollar on
Monday, the central bank failed to announce an auction of
currency swaps for Tuesday in a move that could signal a further
unwinding of the bank's swap program.
Brazil's central bank usually announces an auction of
currency swaps the evening before. These derivatives provide
investors with protection against currency losses.
A spokesperson for the central bank, asked about the lack of
an announcement, said it did not necessarily mean there would
not be an auction on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Editing by Leslie Adler)