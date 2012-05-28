RIO DE JANEIRO May 28 The Brazilian real briefly jumped 1 percent at the open of Monday's trade on optimism that Greece's pro-bailout parties may be able to form a government committed to staying in the euro.

At 9:06 a.m. (1206 GMT), the real gained 0.75 percent to 1.9788 per U.S. dollar, in its fourth consecutive session of gains. It closed below the level of 2 reais per dollar on Friday as the central bank stepped up its market intervention last week.