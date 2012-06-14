SAO PAULO, June 14The Brazilian real jumped 1 percent on Thursday following a report that central banks from major G20 economies stand ready to provide liquidity to markets if the outcome of Greece's Sunday elections cause trading disruptions.

At 4:20 p.m. (1920 GMT), the real gained 0.95 percent to 2.0517 per U.S. dollar, minutes after strengthening to as much as 2.0499.

Also boosting the real were expectations the government could further unwind some of the measures it had undertaken last year to curb excess dollar inflows.