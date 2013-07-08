SAO PAULO, July 8 Brazil's real is likely to remain weaker than 2.2 per dollar as the U.S. economy recovers, triggering a global adjustment in currencies and interest rates, a source on President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said.

Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut back on its economic stimulus program later this year have already caused the real to tumble more than 10 percent since the beginning of May, to around 2.5 per dollar.

By shutting down its bond-buying program, the Fed would be removing a steady source of dollars that for years have been seeking higher returns in emerging markets, helping Brazil lower interest rates to record lows while still keeping inflation in check.

"A scenario of recovery in the United States is becoming clear. We have the challenge to go through a period of change in several asset prices," the source told Reuters on Friday night, under condition of anonymity.

In the case of Brazil, the source said that the real is likely to "remain" weaker than 2.2 per dollar.

The real's recent weakening poses a threat to Brazil's inflation, which is already running above the ceiling of a government target, the source acknowledged.

A weak domestic economy should help offset inflation pressures, the source said, adding however that Brazil's "monetary policy will have to be more restrictive" as investors turn to dollar-denominated assets.

Brazil's base interest rates have already risen 75 basis points since April as the central bank lifted them from an all-time low of 7.25 percent. The bank's monetary policy committee is expected to raise them again this week by 50 basis points.

The most recent sign that the U.S. economy is leaving behind a period of low economic growth was Friday's payrolls data, which came in above economists' forecasts, the source said.

Brazil's economic team expects the Fed to start tapering its stimulus program between the third and the fourth quarters, triggering periods of global market turbulence.

"But we don't expect an abrupt reversal (by the Fed)," the source said.

The source repelled concerns about Brazil's fiscal credibility, which according to some analysts have contributed to the poor performance of the Brazilian real in recent months.

"We don't have a fiscal crisis nor a crisis in the balance of payments," the source said, adding that Brazil's primary surplus target of 2.3 percent of GDP is still enough to ensure a decline in the country's debt-to-GDP ratio.