GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; pound drops in UK election
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it was offering to sell up to 60,000 currency swaps on Wednesday, in an auction that traders said was aimed at rolling over expiring contracts.
The real remained about 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar after the announcement. The central bank hasn't sold currency swaps since June 11.
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
LONDON, June 8 Sterling suffered its biggest fall in eight months, sliding more than 2 cents against the U.S. dollar after an exit poll unexpectedly showed Prime Minister Theresa May falling short of an overall parliamentary majority in Britain's election.