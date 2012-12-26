DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug 10
SAO PAULO Dec 26 Brazil's central bank announced a second currency swap auction on Wednesday, offering to sell an additional 40,000 contracts in an attempt to bolster the real. For the second time on Wednesday, the bank is offering contracts maturing on Feb. 1, 2013, it said in a statement.
At 11:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the real strengthened 1.81 percent to 2.0412 per U.S. dollar.
CHICAGO, June 2 Cash-strapped Illinois, with the worst state credit rating in U.S. history, faces more potential financial pressures next week when a federal judge rules whether the government must accelerate $300 million in monthly Medicaid-related payments.