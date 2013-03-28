China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAO PAULO, March 28 The Brazilian central bank allowed on Thursday central banks from other nations to open and hold real-denominated accounts, a move aimed at boosting trade and financial transactions with currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
The decision applies to foreign central banks with which Banco Central do Brasil holds swap contracts denominated in their own currencies, the statement said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.