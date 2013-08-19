DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
SAO PAULO Aug 19 Brazil's central bank President Alexandre Tombini warned on Monday that those who bet on one-way movements in the country's currency could incur losses.
Tombini made the comments in a written statement following the recent slide of Brazil's currency, the real . He said currency markets globally are currently undergoing a "realignment," and that the central bank is watching developments in the local market carefully.
