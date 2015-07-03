BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 3 Swiss lender UBS AG made a whistleblower deal with Brazilian authorities investigating the suspected rigging of Brazil's currency market and will receive no punishment in the case, a local newspaper reported on Friday.
The investigation, which involves 15 of the world's largest banks, began following the presentation of evidence by UBS, Valor Economico reported, without naming its sources.
A UBS press representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a document released Thursday, antitrust watchdog Cade alleged the banks colluded to influence benchmark currency rates in Brazil by aligning positions and pushing transactions in a way that deterred competitors from the market between 2007 and 2013, at least. Foreign exchange trading in Brazil is estimated at about $3 trillion a year, excluding swaps and derivative transactions.
The banks named in the Cade probe are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG , Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc , JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Standard Bank Group Ltd , Standard Chartered Plc and UBS. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.