(Adds 2017 projections)
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil's Central Bank
forecast a larger current account deficit for this year of $30
billion on Friday, compared to a previous projection of $28
billion, as it expects more spending by Brazilians abroad and
higher profit remittances by multinational companies.
Brazil's current account deficit widened more than expected
in February to $935 million, central bank data showed, compared
to estimates of a $400 million surplus in a Reuters poll of
economists.
Brazil's 12-month current account deficit was equal to 1.24
percent of Gross Domestic Product in February.
The country attracted $5.306 billion in foreign direct
investment in February, above forecasts in a Reuters poll for an
inflow of $4.7 billion.
The bank's projection of foreign direct investment this year
remains unchanged $75 billion, while the 2017 trade surplus
forecast increased to $51 billion from a previous estimate of
$44 billion.
