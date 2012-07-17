* Choice of private sector executive surprises some
* Pereira recently settled Gol investigation with CFO
BRASILIA, July 17 Leonardo Gomes Pereira, the
chief financial officer of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas
, was nominated on Tuesday to head the country's
securities regulator, in an unexpected pick outside the
institution.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega nominated Pereira to head the
regulator, the CVM, the ministry said in a statement.
The nomination, which is subject to Senate confirmation,
surprised some in the market who had expected the new CVM
president to come from the ranks of Brazilian exchange operator
BM&FBovespa or the CVM's own board.
Pereira was nominated to succeed Maria Helena Santana, whose
term ended on Saturday.
Pereira has worked for Gol since 2009. He has a degree in
economics and previously was CFO at cable company Net
, run by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America
Movil.
At the beginning of July, Pereira agreed to pay 200,000
reais ($98,000) to close a CVM investigation of changes to Gol's
forecasts that were not filed with the regulator last year. Such
a payment does not imply an admission of guilt.
Luiz Leonardo Cantidiano, a former CVM president and now a
partner at law firm Motta, Fernandes Rocha Advogados, said the
selection of a private-sector executive could indicate the
government's interest in developing new aspects of Brazilian
capital markets.
"Several major issues on the agenda have already been
addressed in recent years. I think it may now be time for new
development," said Cantidiano.
Under Santana, the CVM carried out the transition to IFRS
accounting standards in Brazil and worked to step up
investigative efforts.