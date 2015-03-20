SAO PAULO, March 20 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder by market value, plans to maintain its current cash generation strategy in 2015 and expects to continue distributing funds to shareholders, potentially through dividend payments.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Eric Alencar added that the company's general and administrative expenses were likely to stabilize in 2015. (Reporting by Asher Levine)