* BHP to review iron ore target after mine disaster
* Was targeting 247 mln/t in fiscal 2016
* Last year Samarco contribution 14.5 mln/t
SYDNEY, Nov 9 BHP Billiton Ltd
said it was reviewing its fiscal 2016 iron ore production
guidance following a deadly mudflow and flooding disaster at a
mine in Brazil, which analysts described as a severe blow for
the world's biggest miner.
At least two people died and as many as 28 are missing after
a dam ruptured at the Samarco Mineração S.A. mine and unleashed
floods and mud that swept as far as 100 km (60 miles) from the
mine.
Samarco, a joint venture between BHP and the world's biggest
iron ore miner, Vale SA , said it had set no
date to restart the mine, which produced 29 million tonnes of
iron ore last year.
BHP's share made up about 6 percent of its total iron ore
output in the year to end-June 2015 and contributed about 3
percent of underlying earnings before interest and tax, although
analysts said the potential liabaility from the disaster would
be more significant for the company.
"It's probably the last thing the company needs, given it's
struggling to generate earnings, it's on track to pay dividends
out of debt, and then they've got this liability," said Ric
Ronge, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital.
"In dollars and in terms of their ability to operate as a
responsible citizen, it's very material," Ronge said, declining
to put an estimate on how large the liability might be.
BHP's shares fell 3.5 percent t A$21.90 a share by midday
trading on Monday to a six-week low.
BHP had been planning production of 247 million tonnes in
the year to June 30, 2016 prior to the disaster, up 6 percent on
a year earlier, ranking it behind Vale and Rio Tinto
Samarco has the capacity to produce 30.5 million tonnes a
year of iron ore pellets and to process 32 million tonnes of
iron concentrate annually.
The operations in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais
include a three-tiered tailings dam complex. It was the Fundao
dam that failed on Nov. 5.
"This resulted in a significant release of mine tailings,
flooding the community of Bento Rodrigues and impacting other
communities downstream," BHP said in a statement to the
Australian Securities Exchange.
A second dam has also been affected, according to the
company, which did not make clear the extent of damage, while a
third dam was being monitored by Samarco, it said.
Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of Melbourne-based BHP,
will travel to the mine this week to get a better understanding
the disaster, according to the company, which reiterated the
safety of Samarco's workforce and local communities remained its
top prioirty
"There's no way to dress this up as anything other than an
ugly and sad thing," said Morningstar analyst Mark Taylor. "It's
particularly disappointing for them (BHP) as it's not really a
core asset."
