RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 24 Brazilian iron ore miner
Samarco Mineração SA received serious danger warnings from
ground sensors in 2014 and 2015, months before a deadly and
environmentally destructive burst of a tailings dam, Globo TV's
Fantastico newsmagazine said on Sunday.
The alerts, from probes driven deep into the dam's structure
to detect ground moisture and stability, reached as high as
"emergency" levels, Fantastico said, citing Samarco-commissioned
engineering studies provided to prosecutors investigating the
case. The damburst is considered by many to be the worst
environmental disaster in Brazil's history.
Samarco, a 50-50 joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, is in
talks with Brazilian federal and state prosecutors and
environmental agencies to settle a 20 billion real ($5 billion)
public lawsuit.
Fantastico said the studies did not include sensor data from
areas critical to the integrity of recent enlargements to the
dam, in a sign of scant regard for the sensor data, according to
a prosecutor interviewed by the television program.
"It is an extremely grave omission that compromised the
operational security of the dam," Carlos Eduardo Ferreira Pinto
said about the sensor data. He is investigating the accident for
Brazil's Minas Gerais state.
The dam's enlargement, he added, "compromised it in a way
that was decisive to its rupture."
The November accident sent a tsunami of mud through hundreds
of miles (km) of valleys and rivers, killing 17 people, wiping
out small towns, polluting drinking water for tens of thousands
and destroying wildlife from Brazil's Minas Gerais highlands to
the Atlantic Ocean.
A Samarco lawyer told Fantastico the company followed all
dam safety and environmental laws in effect and that the area of
the dam where sensor data was missing was the most secure part
of the structure.
In response to Fantastico's reporting on the missing data,
the company that provided the sensor data to Samarco said it was
not required to supply data to the government that was within
normal parameters.
Vale, Samarco and BHP did not immediately respond to
requests for comment from Reuters.
