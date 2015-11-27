(Adds new fines sought and background on previous fines,
details on pollution)
BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil's federal and state
governments plan to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner
for 20 billion reais ($5.24 billion)in damages caused by the
burst of a tailings dam, Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira
told reporters on Friday.
Samarco is a joint venture between the world's largest
mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd , and
the biggest iron ore miner, Vale SA .
The dam burst earlier this month unleashed 60 million cubic
meters of mud and mine waste that devastated a village, killed
at least 13 people and polluted a major river valley.
Teixeira said the suit will be filed on Monday. The proceeds
will be put in a fund and used for environmental cleanup in the
Rio Doce valley over 10 years, Attorney General Luís Inácio
Adams said.
Samarco has already been fined 250 million reais by Brazil's
environmental agency, Ibama, for the disaster, which covered the
flood plain in mud for 80 kilometers as well as polluting the
river. Fish died and drinking water supplies for a quarter of a
million people had to be closed off.
Ibama is planning additional fines against Samarco on top of
the 20 billion reais in damages and clean-up charges the
government is seeking, Adams said, but he did not specify an
amount.
The dense orange sediment in the river reached the ocean on
the weekend, hurting local tourist businesses.
The United Nations' human rights agency said on Wednesday
that the mud from the dam burst was toxic, contradicting claims
by Samarco and mine co-owner BHP Billiton that the water and
mineral waste posed no risk to human health.
The minister announced the lawsuit after the close of the
Sao Paulo stock market. The share price of co-owner Vale fell
5.78 percent on Friday.
Vale and BHP announced earlier on Friday that they would
create a fund with Samarco to help in the clean-up of the Rio
Doce and its tributaries affected by the disaster. They did not
detail the size of the recovery fund.
($1 = 3.8181 Brazilian reais)
