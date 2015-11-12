European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
GOVERNADOR VALADARES, Brazil Nov 12 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that Samarco must be held accountable for the disaster one week ago, when the tailings dam of the Vale-BHP joint iron ore venture burst, sending a sea of mud down a populated valley in Minas Gerais state.
Rousseff told Reuters TV at an airport after flying over the devastated region that her government estimates the preliminary value of the environmental fines that will be imposed on the company at 250 million reais ($65 million), but said that other federal and state penalties and damages payments could apply. (Writing by Reese Ewing based on Reuters TV)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.