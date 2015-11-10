MARIANA, Brazil Nov 10 Brazilian public
prosecutors secured a court injunction on Tuesday that requires
the Vale-BHP joint iron ore venture Samarco to undertake
emergency measures to mitigate environmental damage after the
project's dam unleashed a flood of mud.
In a statement, the prosecutors in Espirito Santo, a state
next to Minas Gerais state where the accident occurred, said
Samarco, in combination with the state's environment ministry
and regional sewage and water services, must take action in a
timely manner or pay fines of up to 50,000 reais ($13,000) an
hour.
One of the services Samarco is required to provide to
mitigate the impact of the collapse of the tailings dam is to
provide a helicopter to fly over the Rio Doce region to track
the descent of the mud downstream.
($1 = 3.8 reais)
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Reese Ewing and Louise
Heavens)