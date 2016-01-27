BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp - appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr as co's CEO
* Appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation, as board chairman beginning December 20
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 27 Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA said on Wednesday it evacuated some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site of a November dam breach that killed at least 17 people and led to about 800 losing their homes.
Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, said in a statement the mudslide involved residual mud left in the area devastated by the earlier dam burst. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Resignation of James Owen as president effective immediately