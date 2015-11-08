* Authorities investigating second suspected death
* A dozen village residents, 13 mine workers missing
* BHP says CEO to visit mine this week
(Adds BHP chief executive to visit, paragraphs 11-12)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
MARIANA, Brazil, Nov 7 Brazilian authorities
late on Saturday were investigating a second suspected death
after two dams at a major mine in the country's southeast burst
and unleashed a massive mudflow that wreaked havoc across more
than 80 km (50 miles).
A dozen residents of villages downstream from the burst dams
remain missing, along with 13 workers from the mine. Officials
warned of a higher death toll even as they struggle to find
bodies probably swept away by the torrent.
One death from the disaster was confirmed on Friday, and
authorities reported the body of someone believed to be a second
victim on Saturday evening. A spokesman for the state fire
department said they expected to be able to determine on Sunday
if the body is that of one of the missing people.
"The death toll will rise for sure," said Duarte Júnior,
mayor of Mariana. "Some people still aren't accounted for."
The city is near the hard-hit town of Bento Rodrigues, whose
residents are still providing authorities with names of people
believed missing.
City officials released a partial list of missing people,
including three children aged 4 to 7 and a 60-year-old woman
from the village, which was swamped by mudslides within a
half-hour of public warnings after the dams burst on Thursday.
As rescue crews worked during the weekend, Brazilians once
again raised longstanding questions about the regulatory rigor
and the health and environmental risks of mining, one of the
country's biggest industries and a key driver of exports.
The governor of Minas Gerais, the mineral-rich state whose
name literally means "general mines," has already characterized
the accident, which soaked much of the area beyond the dams with
mine waste, as the state's worst-ever environmental disaster.
The mine's operator, Samarco, is co-owned by the world's
largest mining company BHP Billiton Ltd
and the biggest iron ore miner Vale SA .
Clean-up and repairs along miles of flooded river could cost the
companies a fortune.
A state public prosecutor based in Mariana said on Saturday
that he would seek 500,000 Brazilian reais ($130,000) in
personal damages for each of about 200 families most affected by
the dam burst.
BHP Billiton said on Sunday it would send its chief
executive, Andrew Mackenzie, to the mine this week.
Mackenzie would meet with communities there and Samarco's
response team to see the impact of the incident, in order "to
understand first-hand the human, environmental and operational
effects of the incident", BHP said in a statement.
While it is still unclear what caused the collapses, Samarco
said Saturday that workers were doing normal scheduled work on
one of the dams to increase its size when it burst and swept
them away in the flood.
Walls of water cascaded downhill, engulfing the village of
Bento Rodrigues and its 600 residents in a sea of mud while also
flooding others far removed from the open-pit mine.
"They didn't tell us the mud would come through with such
force," said Losangeles Freitas, resident of Barra Longa. The
town nearly 80 kilometers downstream was flooded by the 60
million cubic meters of waste water and mud.
"We lost everything," she said. "It moved so fast."
Her neighbor, 58-year-old plumber Bernardo Trinidade, said
authorities warned that the river behind his house would swell
by a meter or two. But the waters rose more than 10 meters, he
said, sweeping into his home at 3 a.m. - nearly half a day after
the dam broke.
"We took what we could and ran upstairs," said Trinidade.
"We were told it wouldn't be so bad."
Half a dozen jeeps with water and emergency supplies rolled
through Barra Longa on their way to Gesteira, one of several
remote villages along the river that rescuers had not yet
reached.
ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS
As rescue teams labored to reach isolated communities, state
officials were taking precautions to contain the environmental
fallout from the burst dams.
The dams held back so-called tailings ponds, masses of
finely ground waste rock and water left over from extracting
more valuable minerals, which can contain harmful chemicals.
Civil defense officials said state sanitation authorities
would test the toxicity of the rivers. Meanwhile, residents who
came in contact with the thick mud were advised to shower and
dispose of their clothing.
Samarco sought to play down those fears, saying there were
no chemical elements in the tailings dams that posed health
risks when the accident occurred.
Samarco's chief executive officer said the mine's
environmental licenses were up to date and the dams had been
inspected in July.
Executives have said a tremor in the vicinity of the mine
may have caused the dams to burst, but it was too early to
establish the exact cause.
Samarco said it had set no date to restart the mine, which
produces about 30 million tons of iron ore annually. Output is
shipped to Brazil's coast and converted into pellets for export
to steel mills.
The cleanup bill and potential environmental lawsuits could
be more costly than the loss of output. BHP Billiton and Vale
already face the lowest iron ore prices in a decade.
($1 = 3.7698 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Chris
McCall in Melbourne, Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Mary
Milliken, Lisa Von Ahn and Himani Sarkar)