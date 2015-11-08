By Stephen Eisenhammer
| MARIANA, Brazil
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 8 Brazilian authorities
early on Sunday confirmed a second death caused by a massive
mudflow and flooding that swamped towns near an iron ore mine in
the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.
As many as 28 people are still missing after the disaster on
Thursday, prompting a rescue and salvage operation involving
about 500 people, many of whom are still searching, with the
help of dogs and special equipment, for victims along the
floodplain downstream from the dams.
The torrent, carrying water and mud stained with mineral
waste from the mine, flooded areas as far as 100 km (60 miles)
away from the rupture. While the surge itself has receded,
authorities are expecting the residue in the mainstream of the
Rio Doce to reach the neighboring state of Espirito Santo by
Tuesday.
Neither authorities nor mine operator Samarco - a joint
venture between the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton
Ltd , and the biggest iron ore miner Vale
SA - have determined a cause for the rupture.
Official response to the disaster has so far focused on
recovery. But residents, regulators, environmentalists and
others across Brazil have begun questioning oversight at the
mine, pointing to broader concerns about the safety and
sustainability of mining, one of Brazil's biggest industries and
a major source of export revenue.
On Saturday, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that
a study commissioned by the state government in Minas Gerais in
2013 had warned that the dams that burst could be vulnerable.
On Sunday, helicopters and vehicles went in and out of an
operational base set up near the mine for recovery efforts that
have been slowed by heavy rains and mist. Though finding
survivors is growing less likely, officials said they did not
rule it out.
Of the 28 people listed as missing, 13 were mine workers.
Duarte Junior, the mayor of Mariana, the city in which the
mine is based, was admitted to hospital early on Sunday for what
his wife said could be a heart attack, after nearly three days
of emergency work.
The governor of Minas Gerais, Fernando Pimentel, who has
called the rupture the worst environmental disaster ever to
affect the mining-heavy state, said in a briefing on Sunday
after flying over the region that the government would begin
studying what regulatory measures may have fallen short.
Though dams in the state undergo reviews by independent
inspectors, more would be needed to ensure similar disasters
don't happen again.
"Obviously, this wasn't enough," he said. "We have to learn
the lessons of this accident and improve the emergency plans."
Pimentel, however, sought to dispel notions that
environmental licensing in the state could be to blame. "There
was no failure on this front," he added.
The Samarco mine is located in the so-called iron
quadrangle, one of the most heavily-mined regions in the world.
In the third quarter, according to output data reported by
Vale, the Samarco mine produced 3.9 million tonnes of iron ore
pellets, a 3.3 percent increase from a year earlier.
At a time when iron ore prices have collapsed compared with
historic highs in recent years, cleanup and other costs related
to the disaster, including regulatory penalties and any
litigation Samarco may face, are expected to be high.
(Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Andrew Bolton and Digby
Lidstone)