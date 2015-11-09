(Recasts, adds details on possible victims, updates mayor's
By Stephen Eisenhammer
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 8 Three days after a
massive mudflow and flood caused by ruptured dams at an iron ore
mine, Brazilian authorities are still struggling to determine a
cause or even recover the bodies of as many as 28 people
possibly swept away in the torrent.
The disaster in the mineral-rich southeastern state of Minas
Gerais, directly north of Rio de Janeiro, has prompted a rescue
and salvage operation involving about 500 people, many of whom
are still searching with the help of dogs and special equipment
for victims along the floodplain downstream from the dams.
Authorities late Sunday recovered two more corpses of
possible victims that if confirmed would raise the death toll so
far to four. Of the 28 people listed as missing late Sunday, 13
were mine workers.
The intensity of the destruction, with flooding and mud as
far as 100 km (60 miles) away from the mine, has meant a slow
and laborious rescue effort. It has also sparked calls by
government officials, environmentalists and outraged residents
for Brazil to rethink regulation of the mining industry, one of
the country's biggest and a leading source of export revenue.
"We have to learn the lessons of this accident," said
Fernando Pimentel, the state governor, in comments to reporters
after a flyover of the devastation on Sunday. "Obviously, this
wasn't enough," he added, referring to the existing regulatory
framework.
Meanwhile, government leaders and residents criticized what
they say has been lax communication by mine operator Samarco, a
joint venture between the world's largest mining company, BHP
Billiton Ltd , and the biggest iron ore
miner, Vale SA .
On Sunday, BHP said Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive
officer of the Australian company, was flying to Brazil to meet
with Samarco executives and local authorities to better assess
their needs. In a statement, the company said it was providing
Samarco "with all the assistance necessary."
Vale, a Brazilian company with a long history of operations
in Minas Gerais, has referred all queries about the incident to
Samarco.
Displaced residents, whose homes were destroyed or damaged
by sludge stained with mineral waste, were especially critical
of Samarco for the uncertainty they now face. Authorities said
as many as 580 people at present are taking shelter in hotels or
with family and friends.
Samarco is paying for accommodations and relocation, but
those affected complain that the company has given few answers
about how long the displacements might last or how they might
eventually repair or replace damaged homes.
"They haven't said until when we can stay or where we'll go
afterwards," said Gilberto Perreira da Silva, standing outside a
hotel where he is being lodged in the old center of Mariana,
the city closest to the mine. Da Silva's village was washed away
by the waters.
Cristiane Temporao, a Samarco employee tending to those at
the hotel, asked for patience while the company determines the
best course. "When we settle on a plan it's got to be a good
one," she said.
Exhaustion from the recovery efforts has also begun to wear
on some local authorities.
Duarte Junior, the mayor of Mariana, was hospitalized early
on Sunday for what his wife said could be a heart attack after
his involvement in the round-the-clock emergency work. Doctors
said he would remain under observation, but attributed the scare
to stress and fatigue.
While the surge of the waters after Thursday's rupture has
receded, authorities are still watching the contaminated residue
as it advances through the Rio Doce. The residue is expected to
reach the neighboring state of Espirito Santo by Tuesday.
Until they have a better sense of what might have caused the
rupture, authorities are also probing whether indications of
possible trouble at the mine might have been ignored.
On Saturday, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that
a study commissioned by the state government in Minas Gerais in
2013 had warned that the dams that burst could be vulnerable.
The Samarco mine is located in the so-called iron
quadrangle, one of the most heavily mined regions in the world.
At a time when iron ore prices have collapsed compared with
historic highs in recent years, cleanup and other costs related
to the disaster, including regulatory penalties and any
litigation Samarco may face, are expected to be high.
