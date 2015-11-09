(Adds comments from prosecutors, mayor, environmental
BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil Nov 9 A river of mud
from burst dams at a Brazilian iron ore mine forced populous
cities more than 300 km (200 miles) downstream to cut off
drinking water on Monday, raising health and environmental
concerns as slow-moving search efforts continued.
Twenty-five people are still missing after one of the worst
mining disasters in Brazil's history. Officials confirmed two
deaths since Thursday's tragedy and are working to identify two
more bodies recovered on Sunday.
Exhausted search teams waded through waist-deep mud as thick
as wet concrete among the tangled remains of Bento Rodrigues,
the village most devastated by the mudslides. The 600-person
community stood in the shadow of the broken dams, located about
a six-hour car ride north of Rio de Janeiro, in the heart of
Brazil's iron ore belt.
Intense flooding swept through towns as far as 100 km (62
miles) away after the dams burst at two reservoirs holding
mining waste. Four days later, the contaminated mud is still
running past the well-populated banks of the Rio Doce river.
Governador Valadares, a city of 280,000, cut off its
municipal water supply for over 24 hours and will keep testing
the water until the mud passes, officials said on Monday.
Health authorities are checking the toxicity of the waters
and told residents who came in contact with the mud to throw out
their clothing. Biologists warn that the environmental impact
may be permanent, devastating local fisheries and farms.
Residents and officials have also criticized what they say
has been lax communication by mine operator Samarco, a joint
venture between the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton
Ltd , and the biggest iron ore miner, Vale
SA .
The mayor of nearby Mariana, Duarte Junior, said Monday that
both BHP and Vale need to take responsibility for relief
efforts, not just Samarco.
BHP said Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive officer of the
Australian company, would visit Brazil early in the week to
assess the situation.
Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira visited Mariana on Saturday, but
did not speak with reporters. The Brazilian company has offered
helicopters and other equipment for the rescue effort, according
to a press statement.
SUSPENDED LICENSE
Officials have not determined the cause of the disaster, but
a public prosecutor says a 2013 study showed flaws in the design
of one of the dams. Workers were enlarging the dam when it
burst, unleashing some 55 million cubic meters of waste water.
The tragedy has galvanized government officials,
environmentalists and outraged residents to call for tighter
regulation of the powerful mining industry.
"Now is the time for a national debate about what we want
from mining, and at what cost," said Antonio Carlos de Oliveira,
a state prosecutor weighing the environmental impact of the
disaster. He and other prosecutors will meet on Wednesday to
discuss their next steps, he said.
Samarco mines a tenth of Brazil's iron ore exports and
accounts for about a fifth of the international trade of
pellets, used for making steel.
Cleanup costs and potential lawsuits could be more costly
than the loss of output. The financial toll comes at a
particularly bad time for BHP and Vale, with iron ore prices at
their lowest in a decade and one quarter of their 2011 level.
Samarco has said it is dedicated to mitigating the
environmental and human impact of the disaster, paying for
accommodations and relocation of affected residents.
State environmental authorities confirmed on Monday the
suspension of Samarco's mining license until it takes a series
of safety measures.
Families complain that the company has given few answers
about how long the displacements might last or how they might
eventually repair or replace damaged homes.
Hope is wearing thin for Marcelo Jose Felicio, a contractor
at the mine with a tattoo of his mother, who went missing from
Bento Rodrigues when the village was consumed by mud.
"No one tells me anything," he said. "I don't know if she is
alive. I don't even know if she is on the list of the missing.
I've passed around photos in case someone finds her."
In spite of the despair, the Mariana mayor defended the
importance of mining to his city, which gets 80 percent of
public revenue from the industry.
"Mariana survives on mining," Junior said. "We can't make it
inviable."
Vale told Reuters on Monday that the mudslides had knocked
out a conveyor belt and would affect output at its own nearby
mining operation. Vale produced nearly 39 million tonnes of iron
ore at its Mariana complex last year and output was up 1 percent
in the first nine months of 2015.
