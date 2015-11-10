MARIANA, Brazil Nov 10 As despair turns to
anger over a deadly dam burst at a Brazilian mine, lawmakers
pushed on Tuesday for tougher regulations in a new mining code
and iron ore giant Vale SA came under pressure to help mourning
families and contain the environmental impact.
In five days of rescue efforts in towns ravaged by the
massive mudflow, six bodies have been found and 22 people are
still missing, making it one of the worst mining disasters in
Brazil's history.
The tragedy in the mineral-rich southeastern state of Minas
Gerais has displaced hundreds of residents, triggered
investigations by prosecutors and spurred calls for stricter
oversight of the mining industry, a huge provider of jobs and
government tax receipts.
The chief sponsor of a new mining code in Congress, Leonardo
Quintão, told Reuters on Tuesday that he planned to add measures
to tighten regulation of tailings dams like the two that
collapsed on Thursday.
Minas Gerais' governor, Fernando Pimentel, acknowledged
state mining regulations are not enough and his aides said they
may need to rethink their efforts to fast-track licensing.
Public criticism fell first on mine operator Samarco but the
spotlight has turned to the big names behind the 50-50 joint
venture: Australia-based BHP Billiton Ltd
, the world's largest mining company, and Brazilian
partner Vale , the biggest iron ore miner.
"Samarco is just a name they made up. We need BHP and Vale
to take responsibility for this tragedy," said Duarte Junior,
mayor of the town of Mariana, who has coordinated relief
efforts.
SHARP CONTRAST
BHP's public response has been rapid but Vale, which
accounted for more than 10 percent of Brazil's total exports in
2013, has so far appeared aloof.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie held a news conference
in the hours following the disaster and the company announced he
would travel to Brazil to survey the damage. It has also
splashed almost daily updates on the tragedy in English and
Portuguese across the top of its website.
By contrast, Vale released a five-sentence statement some 24
hours after the dams collapsed and referred questions to
Samarco. Vale's chief executive, Murilo Ferreira, made an
unannounced visit to Mariana on Saturday, which the company
revealed two days later.
Mariana's mayor has worked closely with Samarco, but he said
on Monday that no senior executives from Vale or BHP Billiton
had contacted him.
Influential columnist Miriam Leitao excoriated the company
on Tuesday for its "absolutely insufficient" response.
"Vale has been drilling and dumping around Minas Gerais for
70 years," Leitao wrote in newspaper O Globo. "After a disaster
of this scale, it can't issue a laconic statement as if it
weren't obliged to act immediately."
She called on Ferreira to explain how Vale will compensate
displaced families, contain the environmental damage and monitor
the ongoing effects of the spill downstream.
Asked for a response, Vale representatives reiterated that
Ferreira had met with Samarco executives and offered helicopters
and other equipment for the rescue efforts.
Leitão also pilloried the federal government for leaving
state authorities to sort out the environmental impact of the
collapsed dams and 60 million cubic meters of waste water
contaminating rivers and coastline over 500 km (300 miles) away.
Biologists warn that the environmental impact may be
permanent, devastating local fisheries and farms.
Tourism and other industries are already suffering. Wood
pulp maker Cenibra suspended operations at two production lines
due to the mudflow threatening its water source.
President Dilma Rousseff has not traveled to the disaster
area, although she said in at a speech on Tuesday that she is
"very worried" about the mud and waste from the burst dams
making its way downstream. She said her government was ready to
help state and local authorities.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira;
Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Priscila
Jordao in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Kieran
Murray and Christian Plumb)