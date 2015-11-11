MARIANA, Brazil Nov 11 The chief executives of
BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA on Wednesday surveyed the
devastation caused by burst dams at a Brazilian mine owned by
the mining giants, as the human and environmental toll from the
disaster mounted.
Six people are confirmed killed and another 22 are missing
as a result of the ruptures at an iron ore mine in the
southeastern state of Minas Gerais nearly a week ago. The search
for more victims is continuing along nearly 100 km (62.5 miles)
of mud-caked floodplain.
Authorities in Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo states have
suspended water service for hundreds of thousands of people and
closed schools and other facilities as contaminated sediment
from the burst dams, which held waters with mining residue,
flowed through the countryside.
BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie flew to Brazil this week as Vale
CEO Murilo Ferreira came under increasing fire from local
authorities, residents and media for what many saw as a laconic
response to one of the worst mining disasters ever in the
nation.
Minas Gerais Governor Fernando Pimentel has called it the
worst environmental disaster in the history of the state.
Mackenzie and Ferreira were expected to brief reporters on
Wednesday after surveying the disaster area and meeting local
officials.
The mine, run by Samarco Mineração SA, is a joint venture
between Australia-based BHP , the world's
largest mining company, and Brazil's Vale ,
the world's biggest iron ore miner.
Neither the companies nor Brazilian officials have
determined a cause for the ruptures, though Samarco acknowledged
that workers, 13 of whom were washed away by the torrent, were
engaged in an expansion of the dam when it burst.
The disaster has become a public relations, regulatory and
financial nightmare for the companies, as Brazilian politicians,
environmentalists and residents call for tougher rules on the
mining sector, which employs hundreds of thousands of people and
is a major source of export revenue in the country.
In addition to financial costs due to lost output and
repairs at the mine, which accounts for about 10 percent of
Brazil's iron ore exports, BHP and Vale are expected to face
steep fines as well as lawsuits at a time when iron ore prices
are at their lowest point in a decade.
A person familiar with the insurance framework around the
mine said on Tuesday that the disaster could trigger $600
million in insurance claims.
In the days after the dam burst last Thursday, Vale, a
company with decades of mining experience in the mineral-rich
area, made only a brief statement and referred all inquiries to
Samarco. Though Ferreira made a visit to the mine over the
weekend, he did so quietly and without disclosing the trip until
BHP announced that Mackenzie was en route.
In response to the growing public criticism, Vale on Tuesday
said it had "supported Samarco since the first day" of the
disaster and had provided 100 employees, helicopters, fuel and
vehicles to the recovery effort.
(Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Paul Simao)