MARIANA, Brazil Nov 12 President Dilma Rousseff
on Thursday flew over a devastated part of Brazil's southeast
region where two dams burst at an iron ore mine last week,
killing at least seven people and swamping a vast area with mud
and mine waste.
Her visit comes as federal prosecutors said Wednesday they
would work with state prosecutors to investigate possible crimes
behind the disaster, and the country's mining minister said the
government would conduct an audit of other dams in the sector.
The moves by federal officials toughen the discourse of a
national government that until recently had left much of the
response to the disaster in the hands of the state government of
Minas Gerais, a global mining hub and site of the tragedy.
On Wednesday, Rousseff, a native of Minas Gerais, spoke with
the chief executives of BHP Billiton Ltd.
and Vale SA , the mine's owners.
She told them Brazil's government expected the companies to
pay for rescue and cleanup efforts, as well compensation for
more than 500 people who were displaced as their homes were
destroyed. Earlier, her environment minister said the government
was mulling fines against the two industry giants.
On Wednesday, a top federal prosecutor said the federal
government would form a task force with Minas Gerais prosecutors
to see if federal crimes may have been committed in addition to
violations found by the state, responsible for the environmental
licensing.
"Vale and BHP were completely careless in terms of
prevention," said Sandra Cureau, an assistant prosecutor general
in Brasilia, Brazil's capital. "There has been a total lack of
concern with the victims."
Rousseff was expected to speak Thursday after surveying the
disaster area.
State authorities said 19 people were still missing and most
were likely buried in the heavy trail of sediment that was
disgorged when the dams burst last Thursday. At least two other
bodies await identification, possibly lifting the death toll to
nine.
Contaminated waste from so-called tailing ponds, mineral
waste that was stored in reservoirs contained by the dams, was
flowing through two states, interrupting the water supply of
hundreds of thousands of people and raising questions about the
potential impact of the waste on residents' health, agriculture
and the ecology of the region.
On Wednesday, the chief executives of BHP and Vale
apologized for the disaster and said they would fulfill their
obligations as owners of the mine, formally operated by their
joint venture Samarco Mineração SA.
The mine employs about 1800 people, 13 of whom are among the
believed victims, and is responsible for about 10 percent of
Brazil's iron ore exports.
The federal government has authorized an additional 9
million reais ($2.36 million) to the mines ministry for an audit
of dams in the so-called iron quadrangle, the heavily mined
region in Minas Gerais where the Samarco mine operates.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Writing by
Paulo Prada; Editing by Bernadette Baum)