(Updates death toll)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 12 Brazil's president
slapped preliminary fines of 250 million reais ($66.2 million)
against a mine in the country's southeast where two dams burst,
killing nine people and coating a two-state area with mud and
mine waste.
The fines, announced after President Dilma Rousseff flew
over the affected area, come as federal prosecutors announced
plans to work with state prosecutors to investigate possible
crimes that could have contributed to the disaster at the mine,
jointly owned by two of the world's biggest mining companies,
BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA.
Rousseff said the fines, imposed by Brazil's environmental
regulator IBAMA for violations that include river pollution and
damages to urban areas where water service has been suspended,
could be followed by penalties from other federal or state
agencies.
The top government lawyer is working with IBAMA to sue the
mine owners for up to $1 billion in environmental damages in
civil court, a senior administration official told Reuters.
"We are determined to hold responsible those who are
responsible for this," Rousseff told reporters, citing the two
multinationals by name, as well as their joint venture, Samarco
Mineração SA.
The moves by federal officials toughen the response of a
national government, now faced with a disaster affecting two
states, that until recently had left much of the official
reaction in the hands of the state government of Minas Gerais, a
global mining hub and site of the dams.
Earlier on Thursday, the country's mining minister said the
government would conduct an audit of other dams in the sector.
On Wednesday, Rousseff, a native of Minas Gerais, spoke with
the chief executives of BHP and Vale, who held a press
conference earlier that day to apologize for the disaster and
promised to meet their obligations as the mine's owners.
During the conversation, Rousseff told them Brazil's
government expected the companies to pay for rescue and cleanup
efforts, as well compensation for more than 500 people who were
displaced as their homes were destroyed.
Earlier Wednesday, a top federal prosecutor said the federal
government would form a task force with Minas Gerais prosecutors
to see if federal crimes may have been committed in addition to
violations found by the state, responsible for the environmental
licensing.
"Vale and BHP were completely careless in terms of
prevention," said Sandra Cureau, an assistant prosecutor general
in Brasilia, Brazil's capital. "There has been a total lack of
concern with the victims."
So far there have been nine deaths, BHP said on Friday,
citing Samarco, the joint venture company that runs the mine.
State authorities said 19 people were still missing and most
were likely buried in the heavy trail of sediment that was
disgorged when the dams burst last Thursday.
Contaminated waste from so-called tailing ponds, mineral
waste stored in reservoirs contained by the dams, was flowing
through two states, cutting water supply to hundreds of
thousands of people and raising concerns about the potential
impact of the waste on residents' health, farms and the region's
ecology.
While Samarco maintained the tailings contained no toxins,
dead fish have appeared in the River Doce.
"Samarco is working with relevant authorities to manage
river water quality and ensure availability of potable water,"
BHP said in a statement on Friday.
Fisherman in Espírito Santo state planned to collect fish
species downstream before the mud and mineral waste arrived put
them in a nearby lake in what local authorities called Operation
Noah's Ark.
The mine employs about 1800 people, 13 of whom are among the
believed victims, and makes up about 10 percent of Brazil's iron
ore exports.
The federal government has authorized an additional 9
million reais ($2.36 million) to the mines ministry for an audit
of dams in the so-called iron quadrangle, the heavily mined
region in Minas Gerais where the Samarco mine operates.
($1 = 3.77 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy and Anthony Boadle in
Brasilia, and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Writing by Paulo Prada;
Editing by Bernadette Baum, Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)