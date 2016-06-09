RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 Brazil's federal police
said on Thursday they have completed a criminal investigation
into a dam burst last November at a mine run by Samarco, a joint
venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, in
which they accused three companies and eight employees of
various crimes including wilful misconduct.
The three companies accused are: Samarco, Vale and VogBR,
the service company that checked the safety of the dam. The
names of the individuals were not disclosed by the police.
With the police investigation now finished, the case will
pass to prosecutors who will chose whether or not to press
charges.
All of the accused, excluding one individual, were first
informed by the police in January. At the time media reports
said former Samarco Chief Executive Ricardo Vescovi was among
the accused.
Vale, Samarco and VogBR did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
