SAO PAULO Jan 13 Brazil's federal police
informed mining company Samarco Mineração S.A. that some of its
executives are accused of crimes relating to a dam burst in
November that killed 17 people, a company representative said on
Wednesday.
Brazilian news website G1 said miner Vale SA, which co-owns
Samarco along with BHP Billiton , Samarco Chief
Executive Ricardo Vescovi, and a consulting firm that had
audited the broken dam were also accused of unspecified crimes.
The federal police could not be reached to confirm the
report. In Brazil, only prosecutors, not police, can press
formal charges and open a lawsuit, but the police accusations
could be a sign charges are on the way.
Vale said in a statement it had been surprised by reports of
the accusations and would prove that Vale was not responsible.
Vale and Samarco are already facing civil lawsuits over the
November disaster but individual executives of the companies
have not yet been prosecuted in what the government considers
Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster.
Samarco said in a statement it did not agree with the
accusations as a technical analysis of the causes of the dam
burst had not been completed.
