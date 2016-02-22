(Adds Samarco statement, paragraphs 5, 6)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 22 A Brazilian judge blocked
500 million reais ($127 million) of assets of Samarco, a joint
venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, to
guarantee the clean up and repair of a town hit by a deadly
flood caused by a burst tailings dam in November, local
prosecutors said on Monday.
In a statement, the Minas Gerais state prosecutors who
requested the judicial action said the mudslide had destroyed
schools, water and sewage networks, football pitches and public
buildings in the town of Barra Longa and surrounding area.
As well as the asset freeze, the judge approved a 500,000
reais daily fine if the companies do not present a plan within
30 days to fix the damage caused. The repair work must be
completed within six months.
The decision was first reported by newspaper O Globo earlier
this month but only became public on Monday.
Samarco said in a statement that the funds are needed for
the company to continue with the cleanup and that it was working
to lift the freeze.
BHP declined to comment for the report while Vale did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.943 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by David Gregorio)