SAO PAULO Dec 7 A deadly dam burst at a
Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20
billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property
damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton
Ltd and Vale SA, Vale said in a securities
filing on Monday.
The National Humanitarian Society (Sohumana) has filed the
lawsuit before a federal judge in Rio de Janeiro, Vale said.
Brazil's federal and state governments have also said they will
sue Samarco and its owners for 20 billion reais after a burst
tailings dam last month unleashed 60 million cubic meters of mud
and mine waste that devastated a village, killed at least 13
people and polluted a major river valley.
($1 = 3.77 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Juliana
Schincariol in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)