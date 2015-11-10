(Add details, quotes)
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA Nov 10 A new mining code being
proposed in Brazil will include stricter regulations for
tailings pond dams and could make dry processing of iron ore
obligatory for miners, the bill's reviewer, Congressman Leonardo
Quintão, told Reuters on Tuesday.
At least four people died and 22 are still missing five days
after the collapse of two tailings ponds released a torrent of
waste water from an iron ore mine operated by Samarco, a joint
venture between BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA
.
Neither authorities nor Samarco have determined a cause for
the rupture of tailings retaining dam.
But the disaster has led to angry calls for tighter
environmental safeguards and speeding up passage of the mining
code that has been sitting in Congress for years. Under this
pressure, lawmakers are adding the proposals for tailings ponds
and dry tailings to an existing bill focuses on raising
royalties levied on miners.
Quintão said dry processing should replace wet processing of
ores that requires tailings ponds for the mineral waste and
water used in the process.
"The technology exists and it is not more expensive," the
lawmaker said in a telephone interview. He said the code could
establish a five-to-ten year transition period for mining
companies to move to dry processing.
The bill stuck is at committee level in the lower house of
Congress and, if approved, would still need to be debated and
voted in the Senate.
Senator Delcidio Amaral, an influential politician in the
ruling Workers' Party, told Reuters over the weekend that the
disaster could accelerate a vote on the mining code and lead
lawmakers to include stricter regulations for mines.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Alden Bentley)