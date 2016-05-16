RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 Brazil's Environment
Minister, José Sarney Filho said on Monday he will not allow
Samarco Mineração SA to reopen its iron ore mine
without assurances that the causes and damages of a deadly
tailings dam collapse were fixed.
Sarney Filho, appointed last week, made the comments during
an official visit to Mariana, Brazil, the township most affected
by the November tragedy that is considered the worst
environmental disaster in the country's history.
After flying over the region devastated by a tsunami of
muddy mine waste, he refused to sign a statement during an event
from the local government that would commit the government to
allowing the mine to reopen.
The mine, a 50-50 joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd ,
would still need to secure the necessary permits to resume
operations.
"I don't yet feel comfortable participating in any act that
agrees with facilitating the return of (mining) activity," he
said after meeting with Mariana's mayor.
Samarco is one of the largest employers in the region and
the cornerstone of Mariana's economy. Samarco, Vale, BHP and the
Brazilian government, including the environment ministry, signed
a 20-billion-real ($5.71 billion) accord in March to clean up
the disaster area and compensate victims.
At the time, government and company officials said the mine
could reopen by the end of the year. The mine would likely
produce at a rate of 19 million tonnes a year, 63 percent of its
pre-disaster level.
Sarney Filho, who was previously environment minister from
1999-2002 under former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso is
also the son of former Brazilian president José Sarney.
($1 = 3.50 reais)
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Jeb
Blount; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)