(Adds Vale plan to suspend sale of iron ore from one mine to Samarco, third paragraph)

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 10 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Monday that a deadly collapse of a tailings dam at Brazil's Samarco, an iron ore company it owns 50-50 with Australia's BHP Billiton Plc, will cut output from two nearby mines.

Iron ore output from Vale's Fábrica Nova and Timbopeba mines will be cut by 3 million tonnes in 2015 and by 9 million tonnes in 2016, the company said in a statement.

Vale also said it planned to interrupt the sale of iron ore from its Fazendao mine to Samarco but did not say how much it planned to cut.

The disaster on Thursday killed at least two and left 25 missing, and forced the cut-off of drinking water to cities more than 300 km (200 miles) away. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)