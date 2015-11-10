(Adds Cenibra pulp maker that suspended operations)
By Priscila Jordão
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's leading wood pulp
producers are on alert after dams at an iron ore mine upstream
of their operations collapsed over the weekend, sending
thousands of tonnes of mud down rivers that supply local
communities and industry with water.
Fibria Celulose SA, the world's largest producer
of eucalyptus pulp, said on Tuesday it had sufficient water
reserves to last 100 days at its Aracruz plant in Espirito Santo
state, downstream from the mine where the dams burst in the
neighboring state of Minas Gerais.
Mid-sized pulp maker Cenibra suspended operations at two of
its production lines in Belo Oriente, Minas Gerais, after mud
neared the company's water intake site on the Rio Doce River
over the weekend.
The company had no forecast for when operations would resume
but said it was putting together contingency plans to minimize
the impact of the accident.
Two dams burst at a mine operated by Samarco, a joint
venture between mining majors Vale SA and BHP
Billiton.
Water from a tailings pond broke through the dams last
Thursday, sending a spate of red mud down into the valley below.
At least four people died and 22 others are still missing.
Credit Suisse analysts said the interruption in Cenibra's
production, which has already affected supply, would put upward
pressure on pulp prices, but added that operations were expected
to return to normal in the short term.
The analysts did not expect Fibria, which captures water
resources from the same river, to be as affected by the mud as
Cenibra.
Fibria shares on the BM&FBovespa exchange gave back some of
their earlier gains on the day but were still trading up 2.8
percent.
Samarco was ordered by the local court on Tuesday to take
emergency measures to help mitigate the environmental impact of
the mud moving downstream. Among other measures, the company
must fly a helicopter over the region to track the descent of
the mud.
