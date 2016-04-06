By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Samarco Mineração SA is
unlikely to win Brazilian government authorization to resume
iron ore mining operations at the site of a dam burst that
killed 19 people unless water leaks are permanently stopped, two
environmental protection officials said on Wednesday.
Samarco, which is jointly owned by rival mining giants Vale
SA and BHP Billiton Plc, needs to find a
definitive solution for the leak of water with above-permitted
turbidity levels from the mine in coming months, an official at
the Minas Gerais state's environmental agency told Reuters. The
mine is located in that state.
Samarco has already taken the first steps towards reopening
the mine, applying for permission to use old mining pits to
store tailings. A permit, however, will only be issued once the
leak problem is fully resolved, the official said.
