(Adds details on dam burst, government accord)
By Marta Nogueira
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 10 Samarco, joint
venture between Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's BHP
Billiton, expects to restart production at its iron ore
mine in Minas Gerais by the start of the fourth quarter, its
chief executive told Reuters on Thursday, less than a year after
a burst tailings dam there killed 19 people.
CEO Roberto Carvalho said iron ore pellet production for the
initial two to three years would likely be at a reduced 19
million tonnes per year as the company develops a long-term plan
to store the mining waste known as tailings.
Before the dam disaster, Samarco was producing about 30
million tonnes per year.
"All our focus is turning to the restart," Carvalho said at
the company's headquarters in Belo Horizonte, the capital of
Brazil's mining heartland. "We have talked to our clients, they
have given us all the help possible and are awaiting the return
of Samarco."
Samarco is an influential miner in the pellet market. Before
the dam spill in November, it accounted for about 20 percent of
the global market for this high-grade steelmaking raw material
that attracts a premium from mills.
Though the restart depends on authorization from Minas
Gerais state environmental body and mining regulator DNPM,
Carvalho said the settlement with the government of a 20
billion-real ($5.53 billion) lawsuit for damages caused by the
spill has provided positive momentum.
Brazil's government considers the dam burst the country's
worst-ever environmental disaster. The mud flow of mining waste
killed 19 people, forced hundreds to leave their homes and
polluted one of the country's main rivers.
Under the government settlement, Samarco must pay 2 billion
reais this year for clean up and compensation, an amount
Carvalho says the company can afford.
But payments over the coming years will depend on Samarco
returning to production. Any shortfall over the 15 years the
accord lasts must be covered by shareholders Vale and BHP.
Samarco has already taken the first steps towards reopening
the mine, applying for permission to use old mining pits to
store tailings. This is a temporary solution as the miner awaits
results of the investigation into the cause of the dam burst,
after which it can develop a long-term production plan.
The cost of re-opening the mine would not be expensive,
Carvalho said. "There's nothing complicated that needs to be
installed."
($1 = 3.619 reais)
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer;
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alan Crosby)