RIO DE JANEIRO, March 2 Brazil's Vale SA
said on Wednesday its joint venture with BHP Billiton
, Samarco, had agreed to settle a civil suit with the
Brazilian government for damages caused by a deadly dam spill in
November.
Under the agreement, Samarco will pay 2 billion reais ($514
million) this year, 1.2 billion reais in 2017 and 1.2 billion
reais in 2018 into a fund to cover the clean up.
In the event Samarco is unable to pay its obligations, Vale
and BHP would be responsible to cover the costs, Vale said in a
statement.
($1 = 3.8875 Brazilian reais)
