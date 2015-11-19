By Marta Nogueira
| MARIANA, Brazil
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 19 Workers at Brazilian
iron ore miner Vale SA fear for their safety after the Samarco
dam burst in the town of Mariana, where the company was reducing
the number of employees because of weak ore prices, despite its
push for output and complaints about safety.
A tailings dam at Samarco, a joint iron ore venture of
mining majors BHP Billiton and Vale SA,
unleashed 40 million cubic meters of mud on the valley below on
Nov. 5, killing 11 people with 12 still missing.
For Ronilton Condessa, secretary of the Metabase labor union
in Mariana, where Samarco is the main employer, in Minas Gerais
state's iron belt, the dam's collapse is evidence of the risks
the company is taking with its people.
"Now I feel that 100 percent of the workers at Vale are not
safe on the job, and the main reason is that they knew the risk
but thought it wouldn't happen," Condessa said.
He told Reuters that nearly 400 mine workers were dismissed
in 2015 from Vale's mining complex of Mariana, even as it
squeezed more productivity from the workforce to offset the drop
in revenue from iron ore sales to the global steel industry.
Condessa said workers at Vale are emotionally shaken in
Mariana. The company unearths 10 percent of its total iron
output of roughly 340 million tonnes a year there.
Vale has four mines in the Mariana Complex around Samarco:
the Algeria, Fabrica Nova, Vazendao and Timbopeba mines, where
it employs 3,000 people. Metabase represents workers at the
first three of those mines.
Vale told Reuters in a note that it is keeping its workers
informed about its response to the disaster and that it has been
trying to ease their concerns.
The company also said it was reviewing the safety conditions
at 115 of its main dams and no concerns have arisen so far.
Meanwhile, Vale has been pushing productivity and output to
record levels in the face of sagging prices, as it is fighting
for the No. 1 slot in iron ore against its Australian rivals BHP
and Rio Tinto.
"Hiring is happening only in exceptional cases," Condessa
said. He said union members have complained about undue pressure
to ramp up production.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Grant McCool)