(Adds prosecutor in Minas Gerais state cites results of another
study, paragraph 5)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Toxic materials such as
arsenic were found in the water of the Rio Doce river days after
a dam burst at a mine in Brazil earlier this month, an executive
for Vale, the co-owner of the mine operator,
confirmed on Friday.
Vania Somavilla, sustainability chief at Vale, cited a
report by the Institute for Water Management in Minas Gerais,
which found levels of arsenic above legal limits.
Vale is the first of the co-owners of iron-ore miner Samarco
to admit that some tests had found toxic elements in the water
of the Rio Doce river after the dam was breached. Samarco was
operating dam when it burst on Nov. 5, triggering a mudslide
that wiped out the nearby town of Mariana and flooded the Rio
Doce river.
The Brazilian federal government and two states affected by
the disaster said on Friday they will sue Samarco, also owned by
the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton Ltd , for
20 billion reais ($5.20 billion) in damages and clean up costs.
The Minas Gerais state prosecutor's office on Friday said
that results from another laboratory study showed levels of
heavy metals above legal limits in the river.
The clean up of one of Brazil's main rivers could take a
decade or more, authorities and environmentalists said.
Somavilla told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro that the
material had not been in the mining waste stored in the dam but
might have been flushed into the river from the surrounding area
by the mud flow.
($1 = 3.8449 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and Grant McCool)