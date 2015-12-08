RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 8 The Brazilian government
and responsible mining companies must do more to ensure access
to safe drinking water after a dam burst at a mine in early
November and polluted a major river, a United Nations official
said on Tuesday.
"The Government must strengthen its monitoring of both raw
and treated water, improve water treatment, and disseminate
clear information to the population," Léo Heller, U.N. special
rapporteur on the human right to safe drinking water and
sanitation, said in a statement.
The burst dam released about 60 million cubic meters of
water and thick mining waste, equivalent to 25,000 swimming
pools, in Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster.
The mud flowed into the Rio Doce river, across two states,
and into the Atlantic Ocean. At least 15 people were killed, and
thousands of dead fish washed up on the river's banks.
Several cities along the river had their water supply cut
off as a result of the mud flow.
Mine operator Samarco, which is co-owned by Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton, trucked in
water, but Heller said the actions were insufficient, and
hundreds of thousands of people were still suffering
interruptions to their water supply.
"There is growing discontent due to the poor management of
this water crisis, which has already generated some violent
incidents and could lead to further unrest," he said.
Samarco, Vale, BHP Billiton and Brazilian authorities did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Tests have also shown high levels of toxic materials, such
as arsenic and cadmium, in the river water after the dam burst,
leading to concerns about potential health issues.
"Understandably, people are worried about the quality of the
water coming from the restored water supply system," Heller
said. "They are also frustrated by the inconsistent and
inadequate information on the safety of the water provided by
the different authorities."
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)