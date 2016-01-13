SAO PAULO Jan 12 U.S.-based data storage firm
TechxAct plans to invest $5.4 billion over three years to build
data centers in three Brazilian cities starting in 2017, two
company executives said on Tuesday.
TechxAct Chairman G.H. Paryavi, who is in Brazil visiting
government authorities, said in a phone interview the data
centers could serve clients who did not want to store their data
in the United States.
Brazil's neutral status in the international community is a
strong selling point for the project, Carlos Tavares, the
company's vice president of strategic alliances said. None of
TechxAct's 1,000 corporate and government clients would object
to storing their data in Brazil, he said.
The foreign investment branch of Sao Paulo state's
government said in a press release it planned to sign a
memorandum of understanding with TechxAct confirming two of the
centers would be based in the cities of Campinas and Sorocaba.
The third data center will likely be in Recife, in the
northeastern state of Pernambuco, the statement said.
Paryavi said he is betting Brazil's political and economic
troubles will be resolved and the company plans to finalize the
three cities in the next six months.
The company plans to fund the project with its own capital
as well as investments from sovereign wealth funds and
development banks, he said.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Diane Craft)