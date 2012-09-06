* Gov't expects demand for EM debt to remain strong

* Record low rates in rich nations driving investors to EM

* Brazil paid lowest yield ever in $1.35 billion global debt sale

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Sept 6 Brazil will likely make at least one more dollar-denominated global bond sale this year to take advantage of strong investor appetite for emerging market debt, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Brazil concluded a $1.35 billion sale of a new dollar-denominated, 10-year global bond on Thursday, clinching its cheapest borrowing terms ever from investors seeking higher returns than those offered by developed economies.

The dollar deal, the second this year, aimed at improving financing conditions for local corporate issuers by setting a new 10-year benchmark at a lower cost. Brazil secured a yield of 2.686 percent in the sale.

"We certainly have a lot of room to do at least one more issuance in dollars this year," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the matter.

Earlier this year a government source said Brazil planned at least four global debt sales this year. The government tapped foreign markets twice in 2011.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday the details of a bond-buying plan to cut borrowing costs of troubled euro zone nations, boosting investors' appetite for emerging market assets. A possible third round of monetary stimulus in the United States later this year could also add to the allure of higher-yielding bonds.

Brazil last sold dollar-denominated, 10-year global debt in January, when it issued $825 million worth of bonds after reopening an existing issue. At the time, the government secured a yield of 3.449 percent.