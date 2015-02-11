BRASILIA Feb 11 The Brazilian government has no plans to issue debt to finance state-run companies and development bank BNDES this year, Treasury undersecretary Paulo Valle said on Wednesday.

President Dilma Rousseff's government has announced it will halt capital transfers to BNDES, the country's top corporate lender, to lower its rising debt burden and ease investors' worries. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)